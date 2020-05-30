INDIA

1-MIN READ

Police Station in J&K's Kathua Declared 'Out of Bounds' After Cop Tests Positive for Covid-19

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The police station has been closed for visitors and would remain 'out of bounds' till the time all the personnel deployed there test negative for the coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
A police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was declared 'out of bounds' on Saturday after a policeman posted there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said the police station was closed for visitors and would remain “out of bounds” till the time all the personnel deployed there test negative for the virus.

“The women’s police station in Kathua will take complaints till then,” he said. The policeman, who tested positive, is asymptomatic, the officer added.

District Development Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat said with the addition of the latest case, the total number of such coronavirus patients in the district has risen to 66.

Sixty-two of the patients were travellers who had returned from outside the Union Territory, he said, adding 19 of the patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.


