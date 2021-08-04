Police Stations Across Kolkata to Soon Have Digital Malkhana

Soon, e-Malkhana (evidence rooms) will be set up in 79 police stations in Kolkata, with the history of old cases will be just a click away, police commissioner Soumen Mitra has said.

Digital Malkhana has already been set up in Alipore, Patuli and Sarsuna police stations in the city. A smart card and a password have been made to access the Malkhana room, which is under CCTV surveillance.

For so long, the paper-filled Malkhana seemed to have become a headache for the officer of Alipore and many other police stations. It was the additional responsibility of the police officers to save all important documents and evidences of case was over. Alipore police station malkhana was responsible for keeping accounts of thousands of old papers and confiscated weapons, gold and money. This time all the records will be kept digitally in the e-malkhana of Alipore police station.

With the permission of Alipore district court, all the documents of Alipore police station from 1968 to 2000 have been digitally recorded and the hard copies and papers have been destroyed. The confiscated weapons have been sent to Kashipur Gansel factory.

Old currency has been sent to the Reserve Bank of India while current money has been deposited in a new account in each division of Kolkata Police. Gold items will be sent to the Central Malkhana of Kolkata Police from where the auction will be held. Alipore Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arup Bandopadhyay said, “They have more advantages with this method, but no one else is allowed to enter the Malkhana without permission. Permission will be given only to the officer-in-charge and additional officer-in-charge of the police station including the Malkhana in charge.”

Alipore police station received Rs 50,000 to build e-Malkhana.

