Police Suspect Bhogal Woman Stabbed by Jilted Lover Over Unreturned Phone Calls

Police suspect that the woman, who was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight, might have stopped responding to phone calls made to her by the accused, which enraged him and he killed her.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
Police Suspect Bhogal Woman Stabbed by Jilted Lover Over Unreturned Phone Calls
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A day after a woman in her 20s was stabbed to death by a man in full public glare in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area, the Delhi Police is probing whether the accused was close to the victim, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the woman might have stopped responding to his calls, which enraged him and he killed her, he said. The incident took place on Friday evening near Bhogal bus stand.

"The man first came near to the victim and started talking to her. Later, he took out a knife and stabbed the woman on her back, following which she started running," Kailash, a shopkeeper said.

"I tried to stop him and hit the accused. I feel sorry that I could not save the woman's life," another shopkeeper said.

The accused stabbed her at least six times and the final blow was on her neck before he was controlled by the public, a local said. The woman and the accused, identified as Munasir, were rushed to a hospital, where the former succumbed to injuries.

She used to live in Sarai Kale Khan with her brother, who is an auto driver. Munasir also stayed in the same locality.

Nirdosh, the woman's brother, told police that he was not aware whether the accused had a relationship with her.

The accused used to work as sweeper at Safdarjung Hospital on contract basis, but was unemployed of late and lived with two sisters, police said.

