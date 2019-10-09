Take the pledge to vote

Police Takes Voice Samples of UP Law Student, Rape Accused Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand was taken to Lucknow at 6 am and the law student at about 9 am to FSL in Lucknow for their voice test.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Police Takes Voice Samples of UP Law Student, Rape Accused Chinmayanand
The woman law student, who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct and harassment, outside a local court in Shahjahanpur, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The court Tuesday admitted the anticipatory bail plea of her after she was booked for allegedly trying to extort money from him. (PTI Photo)

Shahjahanpur: A police team on Wednesday took former union minister Swami Chinmayanand and the student who has accused him of rape to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for taking their voice samples.

"Chinmayanand was taken to Lucknow at 6 am and the law student at about 9 am to FSL in the state capital for their voice test," Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

"Two separate teams of the police have taken them to Lucknow following court orders to take their voice samples," Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh on October 4 had ordered that voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others be taken.

The former Union minister, arrested by the SIT, was booked under section 376C, a charge short of rape, on the basis of the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman who studies at a college run by his ashram.

The woman has been charged with extortion, following a complaint by the 72-year-old Chinmayanand's lawyer that she and three others were demanding money from the leader.

