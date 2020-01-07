Police Taking Help of Video Footage and Face Recognition System to Identify JNU Violence Culprits
The police is also investigating the claim made by a group called Hindu Raksha Dal of being involved in the violence at the university. The violence was perpetrated by a group of masked men at JNU premise.
Police and others outside the main gate of the JNU campus after some masked miscreants ran riot in the campus on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Police is taking the help of video footage and face recognition system to identify those involved in the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Sunday, government sources said.
The violence was perpetrated by a group of masked men at the premises of the prestigious institution.
Police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition system to identify the culprits, the sources said on Tuesday. The police is also investigating the claim made by a group called Hindu Raksha Dal of being involved in the violence at the university.
Police has taken cognisance of the the claim, the sources said. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march.
At least 34 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
