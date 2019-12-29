Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Police Team Attacked During Mediation over Dispute in UP village; Nine Cops Injured

After the incident, additional police force was sent to the village and eight persons, including the village head, were identified and arrested.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
Police Team Attacked During Mediation over Dispute in UP village; Nine Cops Injured
Image for representation.

Banda (UP): Nine police personnel who had gone to settle a dispute in a village here were injured after the locals attacked them, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when a police team reached Kulkumhari village to settle a dispute of non-payment of dues between two groups, Circle Officer (CO) Alok Mishra said.

The team was beaten up by the villagers, Mishra said, adding that nine police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

After the incident, additional police force was sent to the village and eight persons, including the village head, were identified and arrested, he said.

Twelve people have been booked in this connection, Mishra said.

