1-min read

Police Thank People in Northeast Delhi for Helping Maintain Peace

On Saturday also, police personnel had visited Seemapuri, Geeta Colony, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and other places in Shahdara district and thanked people for their cooperation.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Police Thank People in Northeast Delhi for Helping Maintain Peace
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya thanked people through the Twitter account of DCP Northeast Delhi. "Thank you for helping Delhi Police in maintaining peace," he tweeted.

"On Sunday also, we carried out flag march along with RAF in the several parts of the Northeast district. We thanked the local people for maintaining law and order in the area. We are in contact with the locals, they are marching with us and urging people along with the security personnel to cooperate with police," Surya said.

There was a huge gathering for Friday prayers, but not even a single incident of violence was reported so police thanked the people for this, he said.

The Northeast parts of the city was rocked by violent protests on Tuesday against amendment in the Citizenship Act during which 21 people, including policemen, were inured and public property was vandalised. The area has remained peaceful after those protests.

