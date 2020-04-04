Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

Police to Arrest, Deliver FIRs at Doorstops of Lockdown Violators Amid Covid-19 Fears

Police on Saturday said they will be arresting second-time prohibitory order violators and copies of their FIRs will be delivered at their homes in a bid to discourage movement and curb the spread of coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Police to Arrest, Deliver FIRs at Doorstops of Lockdown Violators Amid Covid-19 Fears
For representation: A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: In a drive against those who violate the nationwide lockdown in the district, police here will register cases against them and deliver copies of the FIRs at their homes, a senior official said on Saturday.

SSP Abhishek Yadav told reporters here that the violators will not be arrested during the first instance but police will arrest those found to be violating the lockdown for the second time.

Police has started the drive in every street of the district under which cases will be lodged against those found violating the lockdown restrictions imposed across the country and the copies of the FIRs will be delivered at their doorsteps, he said.

Meanwhile, two youths have been booked based on CCTV footage after they were found wandering in the streets and the FIRs were delivered to them at their houses, police said.

