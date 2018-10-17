English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police to Cancel Arms Licence of BSP MLA's Brother Who Brandished Gun at Delhi Hotel
After the incident came to light, the district administration initiated the process for cancelling all three licences.
(Image: twitter)
Loading...
Lucknow: The brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey from Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, who has been absconding after brandishing a gun at a couple outside a five star hotel in Delhi recently, had three arms licence in his name.
After the incident came to light, the district administration initiated the process for cancelling all three licences.
"There were three arms licence registered in the name of Ashish Pandey. As per directions from the superintendent of police, process for cancellation of licences has been initiated and a notice has been issued to Ashish Pandey," district magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar, Suresh Kumar told media.
Amid news of Ashish surrendering to the police on Wednesday doing rounds, his family rushed to his defense.
In a statement, Ashish’s brother Ritesh, a BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that prior to this incident Ashish did not have any criminal case against him. Ritesh added that the family was unnecessarily being linked the event.
He said that the family is co-operating with the law enforcement agencies and no one was trying to shield Ashish.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday sought a non-bailable warrant against Ashish. A video of the incident, where he is seen flashing the gun and abusing the victim, has gone viral.
On Tuesday, joint teams of Delhi Police and Lucknow police raided two residences of Ashish Pandey but the accused was not found at either of the two locations. Three teams of Special Task Force were also involved in the probe as per the directives of the Director General of UP Police.
After the incident came to light, the district administration initiated the process for cancelling all three licences.
"There were three arms licence registered in the name of Ashish Pandey. As per directions from the superintendent of police, process for cancellation of licences has been initiated and a notice has been issued to Ashish Pandey," district magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar, Suresh Kumar told media.
Amid news of Ashish surrendering to the police on Wednesday doing rounds, his family rushed to his defense.
In a statement, Ashish’s brother Ritesh, a BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that prior to this incident Ashish did not have any criminal case against him. Ritesh added that the family was unnecessarily being linked the event.
He said that the family is co-operating with the law enforcement agencies and no one was trying to shield Ashish.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday sought a non-bailable warrant against Ashish. A video of the incident, where he is seen flashing the gun and abusing the victim, has gone viral.
On Tuesday, joint teams of Delhi Police and Lucknow police raided two residences of Ashish Pandey but the accused was not found at either of the two locations. Three teams of Special Task Force were also involved in the probe as per the directives of the Director General of UP Police.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- YouTube Suffers Outage for Over 30 Minutes, Social Media Goes into Meltdown Mode
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...