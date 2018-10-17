Police to Cancel Arms Licence of BSP MLA's Brother Who Brandished Gun at Delhi Hotel

The brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey from Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, who has been absconding after brandishing a gun at a couple outside a five star hotel in Delhi recently, had three arms licence in his name.After the incident came to light, the district administration initiated the process for cancelling all three licences."There were three arms licence registered in the name of Ashish Pandey. As per directions from the superintendent of police, process for cancellation of licences has been initiated and a notice has been issued to Ashish Pandey," district magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar, Suresh Kumar told media.Amid news of Ashish surrendering to the police on Wednesday doing rounds, his family rushed to his defense.In a statement, Ashish’s brother Ritesh, a BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that prior to this incident Ashish did not have any criminal case against him. Ritesh added that the family was unnecessarily being linked the event.He said that the family is co-operating with the law enforcement agencies and no one was trying to shield Ashish.The Delhi Police on Wednesday sought a non-bailable warrant against Ashish. A video of the incident, where he is seen flashing the gun and abusing the victim, has gone viral.On Tuesday, joint teams of Delhi Police and Lucknow police raided two residences of Ashish Pandey but the accused was not found at either of the two locations. Three teams of Special Task Force were also involved in the probe as per the directives of the Director General of UP Police.