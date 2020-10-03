Police To Take Up Search Operations In Telangana District Following Detection Of Maoist Presence

Hyderabad: Search operations will be taken up in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana as movement of Maoists and their affiliated organisations was detected there and on the borders of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. The police forces of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts of Telangana and also Chhattisgarh would take up the search operations, a police release said.

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, bordering Chattisgarh, on September 23. Separately, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the extremists and police in Kumram Bheem district in the state on September 19 night..

