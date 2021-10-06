Police Use Water Cannon to Disperse AAP Workers Trying to Lay Siege to Punjab Guv's House

Police used a water cannon to disperse AAP workers trying to lay siege to the Punjab governor’s house here on Wednesday over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. The police had put up barricades near the MLA hostel here to stop protesters from going towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

When the AAP workers, led by party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke, tried to break the barricades, the Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse them. Meanwhile, the party’s Punjab affairs incharge Jarnail Singh and Sunam MLA Aman Arora, along with some AAP protesters, were detained near the UT guest house.

They sat on the road and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre. The police forcibly removed them from the protest site and took them to a nearby police station. Singh demanded the arrest of all those who were behind the killing of the farmers.

