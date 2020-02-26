Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protesters at Kejriwal's Residence Seeking Action Against Delhi Rioters
The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jamia Coordination Committee had given a call to gather at Kejriwal's residence.
Protesters gathered at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence
New Delhi: Delhi Police late on Tuesday night used water cannons to disperse protesters who had gheraoed the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking action against those responsible for violence in the national capital and restoration of peace in the city.
The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had given a call to gather at Kejriwal’s residence.
Appealing to Kejriwal to take action against the violence in affected areas in North-east Delhi, protesters asked him to visit affected areas and organise peace marches to de-escalate tensions.
They further appealed to identify perpetrators of violence and take action against them.
On Tuesday, Kejriwal requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase police force in violence-affected areas in northeast Delhi and held a meeting with AAP MLAs and officials to discuss measures to restore peace.
The chief minister, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, other ministers and party MLAs, visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to pray for peace in Delhi. He also requested the people to maintain calm and peace.
Earlier, attending an all-party meeting convened by Shah, Kejriwal requested that police force be increased in affected areas and powers be given to it to take necessary action to contain violence.
He also visited the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence on Monday. The chief minister faced protests as a crowd gathered outside Lal's house in Burari and raised slogans asking him to go back.
"Violence can solve nothing. The people of Delhi should maintain calm and peace," Kejriwal urged on more than one occasion.
