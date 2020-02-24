Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Police Uses Tear Gas as Pro-CAA, Anti-CAA Protesters Clash in Delhi's Maujpur

As the situation escalated, Delhi police used tear gas shots to disperse the crowd on either side of the metro station.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Police Uses Tear Gas as Pro-CAA, Anti-CAA Protesters Clash in Delhi's Maujpur
Clashes broke out between pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Maujpur area on Monday afternoon.

New Delhi: Clashes broke out between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters for the second consecutive day in Delhi’s Maujpur area on Monday afternoon, followed by heavy-stone pelting from both sides.

As the situation escalated, Delhi police used tear gas shots to disperse the crowd on either side of the metro station. Some police personnel also sustained injuries in the clashes. One of the protesters was taken into custody.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for security reasons and there was a heavy police deployment in the area.

As per reports, while one group was holding peaceful protests against the citizenship act, another group of anti-CAA protestors clashed with those in support of the CAA. According to some reports, several stone-pelters wore helmets and water-soaked masks around their face.

While anti-CAA protestors formed a human chain to prevent people on their side from further engaging in clashes, pro-CAA demonstrators raised slogans in support of the Delhi Police.

