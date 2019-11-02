Take the pledge to vote

Lawyer Injured in Scuffle Between Cops and Advocates at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, Police Vehicle Set Ablaze

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, said eyewitnesses, which led to the fracas.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Lawyer Injured in Scuffle Between Cops and Advocates at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, Police Vehicle Set Ablaze
A police vehicle is ste ablze outside the Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a scuffle broke out between advocates and police personnel. (Image: Twitter/@bhaskisharma)

New Delhi: A lawyer was injured after police personnel and advocates clashed at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. An incident of firing was also reported and a police vehicle was set ablaze, said officials.

The injured lawyer has been taken to a hospital.

An office-bearer of the Tis Hazari Bar Association said a police vehicle hit a lawyer's vehicle when he was coming to the court. "When the lawyer confronted them, he was ridiculed and six police personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police," said Jai Biswal.

Biswal said that the Station House Officer (SHO) and local police came to the spot but were not allowed to go inside. "We informed the High Court, a team was sent there along with six judges, but even they were not allowed to go in," he said. "When they started to leave, the cops fired bullets."

Eyewitnesses said an argument took place between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue, leading to the fracas.

Delhi Police personnel are currently on the spot and trying to control the situation inside the premises. Fire tenders are also present at the location.

A few vehicles were also set afire during the fracas, said the officials.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairperson KC Mittal strongly condemned the "brutal, unprovoked attack on lawyers".

"A young lawyer was beaten in lock-up, which is police high-handedness," said Mittal. "They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with the Delhi lawyers."

(With inputs from agencies)

