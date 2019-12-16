New Delhi: Students at university campuses across India erupted in protests late on Sunday night as news of the brutal police crackdown on students inside the Jamia Milia Islamia campus in Delhi spread across the country.

The first to protest against the police action in Jamia were students of the Aligarh Muslim University, who have been protesting against the amended Citizenship Act that excludes Muslims. The students clashed with the police after their solidarity march was stopped. In the protests, at least 60 students were injured after police used tear gas inside the campus and lathi charged students.

By midnight, protests also spread to Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata, Puducherry, Lucknow and Mumbai as students raised their voices against the alleged brutal police assault on Jamia students that has left more than 125 students of the premier central university injured.

In Delhi, thousands of people gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters and shouted police “sharam karo (have shame),” after a protest call by the Jawaharlal Nehru University students.

They demanded the release of the 35 Jamia students, who were detained inside the Kalkaji Police station since Sunday evening and were not allowed to meet anyone. The police released the students around 3.30 am after the efforts of lawyers, fellow Jamia students and alumni, and some civil society members, after which the protesters at ITO dispersed.

Students from the Delhi University had also turned up in large numbers at the police HQ at ITO in central Delhi and the protest continued till late at night.

Students at Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University and the Benaras Hindu University held protest marches around midnight. At Jadavpur University, students took out a march through the neighbourhood.

Banaras Hindu University students protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 & nationwide NRC #RejectCAB #BHU pic.twitter.com/UPyJFfruH2 — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) December 14, 2019

In Mumbai, students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences took out a candlelight march and sang the famous Urdu poem 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna' - a popular slogan that has been associated with revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh.

Though peaceful, this protest was also observed against the controversial CAA, which was passed last week by the government. IIT Bombay also joined the protests as its students hit the streets with torches and placards expressing solidarity with Jamia students.

In Bihar, where the ruling Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party coalition had both supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, protests by Patna Univeristy student saw clashes with the police. Protest marches were also held in Lucknow by students of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, and in Puducherry. More protests have been planned across universities on Monday as well.

