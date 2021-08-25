Police Will Be Told Not to Act Arbitrarily in Business Matters: UP Govt in HC

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday assured the Allahabad High Court that guidelines will be issued telling the police authorities not to act arbitrarily in matters related to trade and business. This assurance came after it was pointed out by the court that regular cases are coming up in which police are arbitrarily registering FIRs under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC against traders and businessmen in commercial matters.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Kumar Awasthi on Wednesday told the court that proper guidelines will be issued by the state government, directing police not to act arbitrarily in matters related to trade and business. Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court had summoned Awasthi for filing a "misleading affidavit" before it in a case of "obstruction to the free flow of trade and commerce". The Bench of Justices S P Kesarwani and Piyush Agrawal also summoned Jalaun Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar and Nadi Gaon police station's Sub-Inspector Kedar Singh for filing unsatisfactory replies to a betel-nut trader's plea. The Bench passed the order on a petition filed by Vishal Gupta, who challenged a case of cheating lodged against him.

On Wednesday, Awasthi and the SP appeared before the court and filed personal affidavits, stating that action has been taken against erring police officers in the case and final report has been filed after investigation. The court said such an arbitrary act of police registering FIR in cases involving transportation of goods in ordinary course of business is denting the state's "ease of doing business" policy.

