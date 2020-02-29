Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Withdraw Security to Superstar Rajinikanth's House After His Request

Rajinikanth lives at upscale Poes Garden here, which is a just a stone's throw from the former AIADMK supremo's house.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Withdraw Security to Superstar Rajinikanth's House After His Request
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth. (PTI)

Chennai: Policemen deployed for security in the periphery of superstar Rajinikanth's residence here were withdrawn following his request on Saturday, a senior police official said. Though the police personnel, including those drawn from the Armed Reserve were recalled, a team posted nearby-tasked with providing security for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam residence- would cover the actor's house during its routine neighbourhood patrol.

Rajinikanth lives at upscale Poes Garden here, which is a just a stone's throw from the former AIADMK supremo's house. After the actor's remarks last month on a rally taken out by social reformer E V Ramasamy "Periyar" in 1971 led to a row, police security was provided to his residence since some fringe Dravidian outfits had said they would hold protest in front of his house.

"We had a meeting with the actor on Saturday. Rajinikanth said he felt there was no need for police security. We reviewed the situation and the security has been withdrawn," a senior police official told PTI.

The actor's residence would, however, be covered during patrolling, the official added.

On January 14, taking part in an event held here by Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' Rajinikanth alleged: "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandra Moorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured."

Taking exception to the remarks, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) accused the actor of uttering a blatant lie and demanded his unconditional apology and also filed police complaints seeking action against him.

Later, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and DVK staged a "Besiege Rajinikanth's house" protest here against the actor.

They were detained by police but were later allowed to proceed to the actor's house.

The actor, however, stood by his comments maintaining they were factual and refused to apologise as demanded by the Dravidian outfits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram