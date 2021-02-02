News18 Logo

Police Woman in Andhra Pradesh Carries Corpse on Her Shoulders For a Kilometre in Srikakulam

Sirisha was working as an SI in the Kashibugga police station of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. Sirisha received the information that an uncertified old man died in Adavi Kothuru area.

Sakshi Sundriyal

A woman Sub-inspector of Police Sirisha carried the corpse of an orphan old man on her shoulders.

The generosity of the police officer was greatly lauded by the Netizens.

The SI reached the spot and requested the locals to come forward to shift the dead body. When no one came forward, she stepped forward and decided to shift it on her own.

Sirisha carried the corpse for a kilometer on her shoulders with the help of some others and conducted cremation with the help of a local voluntary organization.

The district police officials appreciated the services of the Sub-inspector.

Telangana State Police specially congratulated Sirisha on Twitter. It said, "Salute madam, we proudly salute the profession you choose, the uniform you wear, and the service you render."


