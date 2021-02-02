Police Woman in Andhra Pradesh Carries Corpse on Her Shoulders For a Kilometre in Srikakulam

A woman Sub- in spector of Police Sirisha carried the corpse of an orphan old man on her shoulders.

The generosity of the police officer was greatly lauded by the Netizens.

Sirisha was working a s an SI in the Kashibugga police station of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh . Sirisha received the in formation that an uncertified old man died in A davi Kothuru a rea.

The SI reached the spot an d requested the locals to come for ward to shift the dead body. When no on e came for ward, she stepped for ward an d decided to shift it on her own.

Sirisha carried the corpse for a kilometer on her shoulders with the help of some others an d conducted cremation with the help of a local voluntary organization.

The district police officials a ppreciated the services of the Sub- in spector.