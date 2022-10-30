Police Yet to Identify Miscreants Involved in Violence at Shillong Rally

The police in Shillong said on Saturday that it is yet to identify the miscreants involved in the assault and vandalism at a rally taken out against unemployment.

At least three persons were injured and several vehicles damaged as clashes broke out on Friday during a rally organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).

Two cases have been registered in connection with the violence, a police officer said.

“We have not been able to identify the miscreants involved in the assault and vandalism yet. They mostly wore masks and caps, making the job of the police difficult. Efforts are on to trace them,” Shillong City Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI.

According to the officer, the three persons who suffered injuries were passers-by.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the FKJGP by the East Khasi Hills administration for allegedly failing to abide by the conditions given for holding a rally, an official said.

“We have served a show-cause notice on the organisation for not adhering to the conditions. The organisation was told to ensure that the rally is held in a peaceful manner. It couldn’t do that,” East Khasi HIlls district deputy commissioner I Laloo said.

The FKJGP had organised a rally in the city demanding that the state government fill up vacant posts in various departments, and offer other employment opportunities to youth.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie urged state home minister Lahkmen Rymbui to conduct a fair enquiry into the violence.

He claimed that the police watched as mute spectators as the law and order situation deteriorated.

“I request the home minister to conduct a fair inquiry into the incident, and specifically the role of the police who were mere mute spectators as the security scenario in the state capital changed for the worse,” Mawrie said in a statement.

Mawrie also sought monetary compensation for the injured from the NPP-led government, of which the BJP is also part.

“All those entrusted with the security of public lives and property need to introspect on their designations and decide if they are fit enough, not only by qualification but more so morally to hold the position entrusted to them?” he said.

Read all the Latest India News here