Policeman Accuses Maharashtra BJP MLA of Abusing, Threatening Him
The complaint has been filed by sub-inspector Ashok Avchare, attached to the Ambad police station in Jalna district.
Facebook photo of BJP MLA Narayan Kuche.
Jalna (Maharashtra): A police sub-inspector has lodged a complaint against BJP MLA Narayan Kuche, accusing the legislator of abusing and threatening him over the phone during investigation of a case, police said on Monday.
The complaint has been filed by sub-inspector Ashok Avchare, attached to the Ambad police station in Jalna district.
Avchare was heading the probe into the disappearance of one Bhausaheb Kisan Rathod, who went missing on June 7. A missing complaint was lodged with the Ambad police station.
During the investigation, Avchare came to know Rathod had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from an agent of a sugar factory and was not repaying the amount, police said. Later, the agent reportedly asked Suresh Chavan, a support of Kuche, to recover the money from Rathod. Chavan had been allegedly harassing Rathod over the pending amount, they said.
Avachare called Chavan for inquiry and told him he will register a complaint against him in connection with the disappearance of Rathod, police said.
Chavan reportedly phoned Kuche and told him about the likely police action.
Kuche phoned Avachare and allegedly threatened and abused him for trying to "implicate" Chavan in the case, they said.
Avachare also made an entry in the police dairy regarding the incident. He yesterday submitted a written complaint against the MLA from Badnapur constituency in the district to in-charge of the Ambad police station.
Additional Superintendent of Police Lata Phad confirmed the filing of complaint against the MLA.
Phad did not provide further details, saying she was still looking into the matter.
Kuche was not available for comment.
