Policeman Arrested For Taking Rs 40,000 Bribe In Haryana’s Hisar

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested sub-inspector Vijender Singh, who was posted in the state crime branch, from Hisar while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Inspector Dharambir claimed that Vijender was the investigator in a case that violated IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B. Vijender made assurances to the accused that he would wipe away his name from the books for a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Dharampal, a resident of village Kanhewala in Sardulgarh tehsil of Mansa district of Punjab, disclosed the matter to the state vigilance bureau of Hisar. On receiving the information, the anti-corruption unit set up a team and got hold of sub-inspector Vijender while he was taking the bribe near the sub-divisional magistrate office on Tuesday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Vijender in Hisar. The matter is being investigated currently. Hisar-1 block development and panchayat officer Kartar Singh, who was appointed as the duty magistrate, and Sandeep Kumar, a clerk in the BDO office, are acting as the witnesses.

Vijender reportedly told Dharampal to hand over Rs 50,000 initially and the additional amount at a later date. When the victim came forward to pay Rs 40,000 to the inspector, the cops caught Vijender red-handed. He is now being questioned by the officials of the vigilance department.

