Policeman Bludgeons Pregnant Wife to Death in J-K's Kathua, Arrested

A Special Police Officer (SPO) who allegedly bludgeoned his pregnant wife to death was arrested in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. SPO Mohan Lal, who was posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife Asha Devi (32), a mother of two daughters, at their Dharalta residence in the Billawar area on Tuesday morning following an argument over some family matter, officials said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Ramesh Chander Kotwal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a deputy superintendent of police to arrest the accused who had fled the scene after committing the crime. “The absconding SPO was arrested and further investigation is going on,” Kotwal said.

The officials said Lal was arrested from the Billawar area late Tuesday night and is being questioned by police. An agitated mob had torched the house of the SPO before the situation was brought under control by the police on Tuesday, they said. The woman was eight months pregnant and her baby had also died in her womb.

