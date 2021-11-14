CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#KanganaRanaut#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Policeman Injured After Militants Open Fire on Cops During Raid in Srinagar, Search Operation On
1-MIN READ

Policeman Injured After Militants Open Fire on Cops During Raid in Srinagar, Search Operation On

The injured was shifted to hospital but there were no immediate reports about his condition. (News18)

The injured was shifted to hospital but there were no immediate reports about his condition. (News18)

Official sources said that the militants attacked a police party in the area while they were conducting raids on a suspected terrorist hideout

A policeman was injured in a militant attack in Jamalata Nawa kadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday

A cordon and search operation (CASO) has been launched in the Nawakadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district following a brief exchange of fire between security forces and suspected terrorists.

Official sources said that the militants attacked a police party in the area while they were conducting raids on a suspected terrorist hideout.

Also Read: 100 Ultras Had Opened Fire from Modern Weapons on C-60 Commandos and Security Personnel in Gadchiroli Forest: Police

RELATED NEWS
 Speaking to CNN-News18, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh however denied charges of a terror attack. “The policeman was injured during a police raid on a suspected hideout. Some exchange of fire occurred in which one cop suffered an injury." he was quoted saying.

The injured cop, identified as 37-year-old Mohd Maqbool, the personal security officer (PSO) of SP (north), was shifted to the hospital after suffering a bullet injury on his neck and head . His condition is now stable, confirmed sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 14, 2021, 19:47 IST