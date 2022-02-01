CHANGE LANGUAGE
Policeman Sustains Injuries in Terror Attack in J&K's Shopian

he area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers(Representational image from PTI/S. Irfan)

Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured.

Terrorists on Tuesday shot at and injured a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.

They said Ahmad was rushed to a nearby hospital, wherefrom he was referred to SMHS hospital here. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.

first published:February 01, 2022, 20:44 IST