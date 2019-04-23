English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Policeman Killed, 15 Injured in two Anantnag Accidents
Police said a bus carrying poll staff met an accident in Zalangam village of Kokernag area, resulting in death of a policeman and injuries to five others travelling in the bus.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Srinagar: A policeman was killed and 15 others - 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and five members of the poll staff - were injured in two accidents on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Police said a bus carrying poll staff met an accident in Zalangam village of Kokernag area, resulting in death of a policeman and injuries to five others travelling in the bus.
In another accident in Sagam village of Kokernag area, a bus carrying poll staff and CRPF troopers overturned resulting in injuries to 10 CRPF troopers.
While police termed both these as accidents, reports from the area said that mobs of stone pelters had attacked the vehicles, causing the drivers to lose control on the wheel.
Police said a bus carrying poll staff met an accident in Zalangam village of Kokernag area, resulting in death of a policeman and injuries to five others travelling in the bus.
In another accident in Sagam village of Kokernag area, a bus carrying poll staff and CRPF troopers overturned resulting in injuries to 10 CRPF troopers.
While police termed both these as accidents, reports from the area said that mobs of stone pelters had attacked the vehicles, causing the drivers to lose control on the wheel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Of Avengers and Us: How MCU Convinced Me That Aliens Exist
- In Landmark Move, Madras High Court Says the Term 'Bride' Also Includes Transwomen
- Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralled by Bharat Trailer
- An Indian YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss Track
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results