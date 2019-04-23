Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Policeman Killed, 15 Injured in two Anantnag Accidents

Police said a bus carrying poll staff met an accident in Zalangam village of Kokernag area, resulting in death of a policeman and injuries to five others travelling in the bus.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Policeman Killed, 15 Injured in two Anantnag Accidents
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Srinagar: A policeman was killed and 15 others - 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and five members of the poll staff - were injured in two accidents on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police said a bus carrying poll staff met an accident in Zalangam village of Kokernag area, resulting in death of a policeman and injuries to five others travelling in the bus.

In another accident in Sagam village of Kokernag area, a bus carrying poll staff and CRPF troopers overturned resulting in injuries to 10 CRPF troopers.

While police termed both these as accidents, reports from the area said that mobs of stone pelters had attacked the vehicles, causing the drivers to lose control on the wheel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram