Policeman Killed by Militants in J&K's Kulgam, Political Parties Condemn Attack

Militants on Friday shot dead a policeman in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. At about 6.05 pm, terrorists fired at a police personnel, identified as Banto Sharma (Follower) of Wanpoh, and injured him, they said.

The officials said Sharma was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Political parties condemned the killing. “I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace," National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to condemn the killing of the policeman.

“Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji’s family. May his soul rest in peace." Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killing.

“Strongly condemn the killing of a policeman in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell," Lone tweeted.

