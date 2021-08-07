CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» Policeman Killed in Militant Attack in J&K's Kulgam
1-MIN READ

Policeman Killed in Militant Attack in J&K's Kulgam

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers. (Image: Twitter/ ANI)

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers. (Image: Twitter/ ANI)

The policeman, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

A policeman was killed Saturday in a militant attack on a police party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. “Terrorists attacked a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening firing, resulting in injuries to one cop," an official said.

He said the policeman, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, the officials added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 07, 2021, 22:04 IST