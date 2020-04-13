Policeman Killed in Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: One policeman was killed and another injured on Monday when terrorists attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Police sources said terrorists attacked a local police party in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district on Monday.

"One policeman was killed and another has been injured in this attack. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area", police sources said.

Reports from the area said the terrorists have decamped with the service weapons of the police party.

