English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Policeman Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Anantnag District
Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle in Bijbehara's Pazalpora area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesdy, an official said.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a terrorist attack at Bijbehara town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesdy, an official said.
"Terrorists fired at a police vehicle in Bijbehara and the cops retaliated. In the attack, one policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.
The injured policeman, identified as Bilal Ahmad, later succumbed to injuries, he said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation underway to track down the assailants, he added.
Also Watch
"Terrorists fired at a police vehicle in Bijbehara and the cops retaliated. In the attack, one policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.
The injured policeman, identified as Bilal Ahmad, later succumbed to injuries, he said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation underway to track down the assailants, he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL