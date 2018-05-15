GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Policeman Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Anantnag District

Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle in Bijbehara's Pazalpora area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesdy, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Policeman Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Anantnag District
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a terrorist attack at Bijbehara town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesdy, an official said.

"Terrorists fired at a police vehicle in Bijbehara and the cops retaliated. In the attack, one policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.

The injured policeman, identified as Bilal Ahmad, later succumbed to injuries, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation underway to track down the assailants, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You