GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Policeman Posted on Security Duty of Union Minister Shoots Himself Dead in UP

Tara Babu was posted on security duty during the visit of Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla to inaugurate a branch of a bank, he said.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2018, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Policeman Posted on Security Duty of Union Minister Shoots Himself Dead in UP
Representative picture. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Farrukhabad/Shahjahanpur: A policeman posted on the security duty of a Union minister allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district Tuesday, police said.

"Sub-inspector Tara Babu, 50, committed suicide by shooting himself using his service revolver near Hullahpur crossing in Shahjahanpur," Superintendent of Police, Farrukhabad, Ved Prakash Pandey said.

Babu was posted on security duty during the visit of Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla to inaugurate a branch of a bank, he said.

He was speaking to someone on his mobile phone and then went inside a shop. Suddenly he took out his service revolver and fired at himself, said Pandey.

He said Babu was rushed to the Farrukhabad district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...