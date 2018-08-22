Militants Shoot Policeman at Point Blank Range in Kashmir's Pulwama, Second Death in a Day

On the day a special police officer was killed by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgham, another policeman was fired at by militants near his house at Loswani Newa in Pulwama.The victim, identified as Mohd Yaqoob, was fired upon by gunmen at point blank range and was moved to district hospital in a critical condition.However, the injured cop succumbed to injuries on way to Srinagar hospital, to which he was referred by the district hospital for further treatment."After receiving the critically injured cop at the PHC, the doctors present there referred him to Srinagar hospital but he succumbed on the way," said Shahbaz Ahmad, a doctor at the PHC.Shahbaz said that they were informed about the cop's death by the ambulance driver.A case has been registered and further investigations initiated with regard to the incident.Meanwhile, government forces have arrived at the attack spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.Earlier, today SPO Fayaz Ahmad, who was on leave, was fired at in Zazripora village and died on the spot, police said. According to a statement by J&K Police, Ahmad was 34 years and is survived by an aged mother, wife and two minor daughters aged five and two years.SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly emolument by police to fight insurgency. In most cases, the SPOs are not trained in handling firearms, said reports.