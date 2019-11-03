Policemen Attacked by Patient's Relatives in Kolkata Hospital, Two Arrested

Kolkata: Relatives of a patient on Sunday attacked policemen and private security guards who tried to stop some of them from entering a state-run hospital when the patient was being discharged, police said. Two persons including a woman were arrested in this connection.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm when the two accused along with others tried to enter MR Bangur Hospital at Tollygunge area of the city while the process of discharge of the patient was going on, a police officer said.

"At that time, one of the two accused became violent and started scuffling with the security guards present at the entrance gate of the emergency ward. When police personnel of the hospital's outpost tried to intervene, they were manhandled by the woman, her son along with others," he said.

The two were apprehended and a case has been registered at Jadavpur police station, he said. In August, at least seven persons including two policemen were injured when 20-30 locals barged into the Tollygunge police station and ransacked it after two persons of the area were arrested for drinking in public.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.