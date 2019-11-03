Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Policemen Attacked by Patient's Relatives in Kolkata Hospital, Two Arrested

The incident occurred at around 1 pm when the two accused along with others tried to enter MR Bangur Hospital at Tollygunge area of the city while the process of discharge of the patient was going on, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Policemen Attacked by Patient's Relatives in Kolkata Hospital, Two Arrested
Photo for representation.

Kolkata: Relatives of a patient on Sunday attacked policemen and private security guards who tried to stop some of them from entering a state-run hospital when the patient was being discharged, police said. Two persons including a woman were arrested in this connection.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm when the two accused along with others tried to enter MR Bangur Hospital at Tollygunge area of the city while the process of discharge of the patient was going on, a police officer said.

"At that time, one of the two accused became violent and started scuffling with the security guards present at the entrance gate of the emergency ward. When police personnel of the hospital's outpost tried to intervene, they were manhandled by the woman, her son along with others," he said.

The two were apprehended and a case has been registered at Jadavpur police station, he said. In August, at least seven persons including two policemen were injured when 20-30 locals barged into the Tollygunge police station and ransacked it after two persons of the area were arrested for drinking in public.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram