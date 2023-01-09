Policing The Police: Kerala Inspector Facing Rape And Other Charges Sacked from Service

In a first in Kerala, a circle inspector booked for rape and other offences has been dismissed from service under the provisions of section 86 (disqualification of those involved in serious criminal offences) of the Kerala Police Act.

A case of sexual abuse against PR Sunu, who was an inspector at the Beypore coastal police station, is before the principal sessions court of Thrissur.

The charges against Sunu say that he committed abuse of authority by exploiting an official acquaintance with a woman belonging to SC/ST community and stayed with her in a hotel room and caused disgrace to the entire police department.

Since 2010, Sunu has been suspended three times and has been awarded punishments in 15 different instances on various charges of misconduct, including lapses in investigation, fabrication of records, indiscipline, and moral turpitude.

Director general of police Anil Kant has ordered the immediate dismissal of PR Sunu.

Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act allows the dismissal of those indulging in serious criminal offences.

In a statement, Kerala police said that Sunu’s termination from service was in accordance with the government’s directions to take action against criminals within the police force.

