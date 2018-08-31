English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Policy to Give Reservation Cannot Be Questioned Even by Courts: SC
The bench was dealing with a clutch of matters relating to reservation of SC/ST upon migration from other states to NCT of Delhi.
Representative Image/ Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
The Supreme Court has held that the "policy decision to provide reservation is beyond the pale of judicial review."
On Thursday, a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the reservations were being provided under the Constitutional provisions and it was an exercise in affirmative rights.
"The Presidential Orders issued under Article 341 in regard to Scheduled Castes and under Article 342 in regard to Scheduled Tribes cannot be varied or altered by any authority, including the court," said the bench, highlighting the paramountcy of the orders.
"It is Parliament alone which has been vested with the power to so act, that too, by laws made. Any expansion or deletion of the list of SC/ST by any authority except Parliament would be against the constitutional mandate under Articles 34 and 342 of the Constitution of India," it added.
The court clarified that a state government can exercise its legislative powers only to provide reservation to the classes or categories of SC/ST that are enumerated in the Presidential Order for a particular state or Union Territory, within the geographical area of that state and not beyond.
If in the opinion of a state, the bench said, it is necessary to extend the benefit of reservation to a class or category of SC/ST beyond those specified in the lists for that particular state, constitutional discipline would require the state to make its views in the matter prevail with the central authority so as to enable an appropriate parliamentary exercise to be made by an amendment
"Unilateral action by states on the touchstone of Article 16(4) of the Constitution could be a possible trigger point of constitutional anarchy and therefore must be held to be impermissible under the Constitution," underlined the top court.
The bench was dealing with a clutch of matters relating to reservation of SC/ST upon migration from other states to NCT of Delhi.
On Thursday, a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the reservations were being provided under the Constitutional provisions and it was an exercise in affirmative rights.
"The Presidential Orders issued under Article 341 in regard to Scheduled Castes and under Article 342 in regard to Scheduled Tribes cannot be varied or altered by any authority, including the court," said the bench, highlighting the paramountcy of the orders.
"It is Parliament alone which has been vested with the power to so act, that too, by laws made. Any expansion or deletion of the list of SC/ST by any authority except Parliament would be against the constitutional mandate under Articles 34 and 342 of the Constitution of India," it added.
The court clarified that a state government can exercise its legislative powers only to provide reservation to the classes or categories of SC/ST that are enumerated in the Presidential Order for a particular state or Union Territory, within the geographical area of that state and not beyond.
If in the opinion of a state, the bench said, it is necessary to extend the benefit of reservation to a class or category of SC/ST beyond those specified in the lists for that particular state, constitutional discipline would require the state to make its views in the matter prevail with the central authority so as to enable an appropriate parliamentary exercise to be made by an amendment
"Unilateral action by states on the touchstone of Article 16(4) of the Constitution could be a possible trigger point of constitutional anarchy and therefore must be held to be impermissible under the Constitution," underlined the top court.
The bench was dealing with a clutch of matters relating to reservation of SC/ST upon migration from other states to NCT of Delhi.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Set for Old Trafford Return With Juventus, Liverpool Get Paris Trip
- Much Before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Had Put Up This Actresses' Photo in His Room
- Cars Older Than 15 Years to be Scrapped in Delhi as Per Government's New Guidelines
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- Ghoul Not Holding a Finger Specifically at One Government: Director Patrick Graham
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...