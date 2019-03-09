English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polie Officer Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
SPO Sayeed Hussain Shah was seriously injured when a Pakistani shell exploded near him at village Gondria in Shahpur sector.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jammu: A special police officer (SPO) was seriously injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control on Friday by targeting forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, breaking a two-day lull in the border skirmishes, officials said.
SPO Sayeed Hussain Shah was seriously injured when a Pakistani shell exploded near him at village Gondria in Shahpur sector, a police official said.
He said Shah was attended at a local hospital and later referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.
A defence spokesman said the shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kerni sectors started around 6 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms, he said adding the cross-border shelling between the two sides was still on when last reports were received.
There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.
The shelling from across the border stopped on Wednesday afternoon and the lull was broken by latest incident of firing Friday evening, the spokesperson said
SPO Sayeed Hussain Shah was seriously injured when a Pakistani shell exploded near him at village Gondria in Shahpur sector, a police official said.
He said Shah was attended at a local hospital and later referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.
A defence spokesman said the shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kerni sectors started around 6 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms, he said adding the cross-border shelling between the two sides was still on when last reports were received.
There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.
The shelling from across the border stopped on Wednesday afternoon and the lull was broken by latest incident of firing Friday evening, the spokesperson said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- NTR's Family to Move High Court to Stall Ram Gopal Varma's Film
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson's Powerful Entry in MCU
- India vs Australia | Don't Want to See More Batting Collapses: Kohli
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results