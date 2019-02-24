Political Blame Game, Violent Protests Rock MP's Chitrakoot After Abducted Twins Found Dead

A violent protests sparked in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh after two kids abducted on February 12 were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda Saturday.Condemning the killing, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had a word with the kids' father and promised stringent and speedy action in the matter.On February 12, the kids were abducted on their way back to home from school on gunpoint by two masked men in Satna. The incident was captured by CCTV camera. However, the police could not track down the abductors despite making efforts.Despite receiving a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from the family, the abductors killed the boys and dumped their body into Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh. The hands of the twins were tied with ropes and the bodies had decomposed partially.The police have arrested six youths in connection with the abduction and murder. A senior officer claimed that all of them are unemployed youths who perpetrated the crime to earn quick money.Meanwhile, a blame game began after Minister of Public Relations and Law and Legal Affairs PC Sharma accused the kids’ death on the UP government. He even demanded the resignation of UP chief minister.However, Sharma claimed the case would be handed to fast track court for speedy and stringent punishment to the six accused.Saying that police would shortly make revelations in the case, Nath also hinted involvement of political people in the case. He also claimed police has inputs, which vehicle was used by the abductors and which party flag was mounted on it.Meanwhile, anguished reactions flooded the social media as users dubbed this as a gross law and order failure.Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress government saying the chief minister and Home minister never took the case seriously and the police remained involved in bizarre briefings all the while. He also claimed that state government was only engaging in transfer and postings after coming to power.In an insensitive move, a video went viral in which Satna collector Satyendra Singh was seen asking the police force to mount arms and LMG after being upset with public outrage.The administration clamped section 144 in Chitrakoot and deployed over 1,500 police after the locals protested against the police and Sadguru Seva Trust which runs the school where the kids studied.The trust employees are also accused of bashing several protesters in the presence of police.Locals also vandalized public property at several places prompting police to lob tear gas shells and cane charge them.