English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Political Blame Game, Violent Protests Rock MP's Chitrakoot After Abducted Twins Found Dead
Despite receiving a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from the family, the abductors killed the boys and dumped their body into Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh.
Violent protests rock MP’s Chitrakoot after kidnapped twins found dead. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Satna: A violent protests sparked in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh after two kids abducted on February 12 were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda Saturday.
Condemning the killing, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had a word with the kids' father and promised stringent and speedy action in the matter.
On February 12, the kids were abducted on their way back to home from school on gunpoint by two masked men in Satna. The incident was captured by CCTV camera. However, the police could not track down the abductors despite making efforts.
Despite receiving a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from the family, the abductors killed the boys and dumped their body into Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh. The hands of the twins were tied with ropes and the bodies had decomposed partially.
The police have arrested six youths in connection with the abduction and murder. A senior officer claimed that all of them are unemployed youths who perpetrated the crime to earn quick money.
Meanwhile, a blame game began after Minister of Public Relations and Law and Legal Affairs PC Sharma accused the kids’ death on the UP government. He even demanded the resignation of UP chief minister.
However, Sharma claimed the case would be handed to fast track court for speedy and stringent punishment to the six accused.
Saying that police would shortly make revelations in the case, Nath also hinted involvement of political people in the case. He also claimed police has inputs, which vehicle was used by the abductors and which party flag was mounted on it.
Meanwhile, anguished reactions flooded the social media as users dubbed this as a gross law and order failure.
Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress government saying the chief minister and Home minister never took the case seriously and the police remained involved in bizarre briefings all the while. He also claimed that state government was only engaging in transfer and postings after coming to power.
In an insensitive move, a video went viral in which Satna collector Satyendra Singh was seen asking the police force to mount arms and LMG after being upset with public outrage.
The administration clamped section 144 in Chitrakoot and deployed over 1,500 police after the locals protested against the police and Sadguru Seva Trust which runs the school where the kids studied.
The trust employees are also accused of bashing several protesters in the presence of police.
Locals also vandalized public property at several places prompting police to lob tear gas shells and cane charge them.
Condemning the killing, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had a word with the kids' father and promised stringent and speedy action in the matter.
On February 12, the kids were abducted on their way back to home from school on gunpoint by two masked men in Satna. The incident was captured by CCTV camera. However, the police could not track down the abductors despite making efforts.
Despite receiving a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from the family, the abductors killed the boys and dumped their body into Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh. The hands of the twins were tied with ropes and the bodies had decomposed partially.
The police have arrested six youths in connection with the abduction and murder. A senior officer claimed that all of them are unemployed youths who perpetrated the crime to earn quick money.
Meanwhile, a blame game began after Minister of Public Relations and Law and Legal Affairs PC Sharma accused the kids’ death on the UP government. He even demanded the resignation of UP chief minister.
However, Sharma claimed the case would be handed to fast track court for speedy and stringent punishment to the six accused.
Saying that police would shortly make revelations in the case, Nath also hinted involvement of political people in the case. He also claimed police has inputs, which vehicle was used by the abductors and which party flag was mounted on it.
Meanwhile, anguished reactions flooded the social media as users dubbed this as a gross law and order failure.
Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress government saying the chief minister and Home minister never took the case seriously and the police remained involved in bizarre briefings all the while. He also claimed that state government was only engaging in transfer and postings after coming to power.
In an insensitive move, a video went viral in which Satna collector Satyendra Singh was seen asking the police force to mount arms and LMG after being upset with public outrage.
The administration clamped section 144 in Chitrakoot and deployed over 1,500 police after the locals protested against the police and Sadguru Seva Trust which runs the school where the kids studied.
The trust employees are also accused of bashing several protesters in the presence of police.
Locals also vandalized public property at several places prompting police to lob tear gas shells and cane charge them.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
- Ahead of the Oscars Ceremony, Here Are All the Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards
- Oscars 2019: Nominee 'Gift Bag' Includes Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Sridevi Death Anniversary: Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Farah Khan, More Pay Tribute
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results