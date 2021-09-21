‘Political Migrants’: Tripura CM Biplab Deb Hits Back at Trinamool Congress

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who has been targeted by the Trinamool Congress over his election promises, has responded to the criticism by calling the TMC “political migrants” who are showing the dream of half a loaf of bread. He said the people of Tripura know how to live with dignity and will not compromise with just half-a-loaf of bread. The TMC has continuously attacked Biplab over unemployment and has started preparing for the 2023 assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said that the state BJP government has been opening a host of avenues for employment while claiming to bring transparency in hiring for government jobs. Biplab asserted that everyone was getting equal job opportunities without any political influence.

Another contentious issue between the BJP government and TMC is that of teachers’ appointments. The BJP government had come to power on the promise of reinstating 10,323 teachers who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court termed their recruitment process unconstitutional in 2017.

Despite being in power for more than three years, the Biplab government failed to fulfil its election promises. The TMC has been needling the BJP government over the issue.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last month said that the BJP-led Tripura government took the jobs of 10,323 teachers. Her comments came days after five teachers attempted to end their lives by consuming poison outside the Education Ministry building in Kolkata.

TMC has also accused the ruling party of using state machinery to stop Abhishek Banerjee’s rally. TMC has failed to get permission for holding a roadshow in Tripura despite making their case three times. The BJP government has cited Covid-19 restrictions for rejecting TMC’s requests.

