Political Parties Treat EVMs Like Football, Kick Them Every Time They Lose Elections, Says CEC Sunil Arora

In Uttar Pradesh to check the preparedness for Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday accused the political parties of treating the EVMs like a “football” and blaming them each time poll results are not in their favour.“The political parties have been treating EVMs like a football and they kick it as per their will. Whenever the results are not in their favour, the parties start raising doubts over its correct functioning. The parties should not forget that the EVMs are being used for around two decades now,” Arora on the third and final day of his UP visit.The CEC said Election Commission of India (ECI) will be using VVPATS in the upcoming elections to get rid of all doubts. “Our technical team has also taken care of other issues such as the malfunctioning of VVPATs due to overheating during the Kairana bypolls,” he said.Arora said the ECI will also be launching C-Vigil app in Uttar Pradesh, with the help of which voters will be able lodge their complaints during the polling process and their issues will be addressed within 100 minutes. “The C-Vigil app was successfully used in the recently concluded state assembly elections where 28,000 complaints were received via the app. This app will be the biggest tool given to the citizen themselves to monitor the election process and complain of any irregularities,” he said.Answering queries on a possible delay in the election process due to ongoing Indo-Pak tension, Arora said, “We are in direct touch with the government and there is no such confusion about the change in our programme.”The Chief Election Commissioner, who was also accompanied by other senior officials, also informed that to address objections over the counting process of votes, the election commission has constituted a committee of experts of the Indian Statistical Institute and the recommendations of the committee will be implemented soon.