Under ED Custody, DK Shivakumar Tweets Video, Says Political Vendetta Now Stronger than Law in India

In a video posted from his Twitter handle, DK Shivakumar, who is in ED custody, is seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
Under ED Custody, DK Shivakumar Tweets Video, Says Political Vendetta Now Stronger than Law in India
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves after his appearance in court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday said that "political vendetta" has become stronger than the law in this country.

In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar is seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him."Political vendetta has become stronger than the law in this country," he is heard saying in the video.

Earlier, a Delhi court remanded Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in ED's custody till September 13. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

