Political Witch Hunt, Says Karti Chidambaram after Father's Arrest; Thanks Congress Leaders for Support

The sleuths of CBI on Wenesday evening jumped over the wall of P Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence as the senior Congress leader faces arrest in INX Media money laundering case.

August 21, 2019
Political Witch Hunt, Says Karti Chidambaram after Father's Arrest; Thanks Congress Leaders for Support
File photo of P Chidambaram with son Karti. (PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidamabram’s son Karti Chidambram has termed action against his father as “political witch hunt” who was arrested in the INX Medica money laundering case.

“This is a political witch-hunt. Outrageous media leaks are the preferred tactics of the @dir_ed. I have nothing to do with INX or the FIPB. All my assets and liabilities are duly declared in statutory and regulatory filings. I have repeated this ad nauseam, (sic)” Karti, who is also the MP from Sivaganga constituency, said in a tweet, minutes before his father was arrested by CBI officials.

Outside his house in Chennai, Karti Chidambaram reiterated the comments he made earlier and described it as "a political witch-hunt".

"There is no case as they haven't filed a chargesheet. This is a kind of spectacle," said Karti Chidambaram as dramatic scenes were witnessed outside his father's residence in Delhi, where CBI officials jumped over the wall to gain entrance. The move came after the former finance minister made a sudden appearance at the AICC headquarters after being untraceable for more than 24 hours.

The former finance minister had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media case, but failed to get reprieve after the court refused to take a decision “right away” and forwarded his petition to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The Delhi High Court had earlier turned down his plea saying “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”, and he was evasive in replies to probe agencies when he was under protective cover given by the court.

In another tweet Karti alleged that he has been raided four times and has appeared for over 20 summons. He also said there has been no chargesheet.

“I have been raided 4 times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a “guest” of the CBI:) for 12 days. There is still no chargesheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and a FIR in 2017. There is no case (sic),” Karti tweeted.

Karti thanked party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for supporting.

