Politicians Join Twitterati in Wishing Amitabh Bachchan Speedy Recovery from Coronavirus

Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Bachchan confirmed the news in a Twitter post, saying his family and staff members have undergone tests and are now waiting for their results. He also requested everyone who had come in contact with him over the last 10 days to get tested.

Political leaders took to Twitter to wish the Bollywood superstar a speedy recovery. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain were among the first political leaders to respond to the news.

Assuring that good care will be taken of the veteran actor, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote, "Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns and prayed for senior Bachchan's speedy recovery as she wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!"

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to wish Bachchan a complete and speedy recovery.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also wished Amitabh Bachchan.

Minister for Health, Industries, Trade & Commerce Vishwajit Rane wrote, "I join the whole Nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan a quick recovery. All of India will be praying for your speedy recovery from #COVID19 Get well soon!"

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who himself got tested for Covid-19 on Saturday but was found negative, also wished Big B saying, "Extremely concerned to hear about the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji & #AbhishekBachchan testing COVID Positive. My prayers for their speedy & safe recovery. We look forward to seeing them hale and hearty. Once Again my appeal to everyone -#WearAMask #StaySafeStayHome."

