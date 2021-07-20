'Politicians Watching Porn, Porn vs Prostitution': Raj Kundra's Tweets from 2012 Go Viral After His Arrest

Businessman Raj Kundra’s nine-year-old tweets are being shared widely on Twitter after the businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

In two of his tweets from 2012, Raj Kundra had tweeted about prostitution and pornography.

“Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??" he had said in a tweet on March 29, 2012.

Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) March 29, 2012

In an another tweet in the same year in May, he said, “India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors….!"

India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors….!— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) May 3, 2012

Many people had shared the screenshots of the tweet and questioned the businessman for his stance on the issue.

Kundra was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of porn and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

Kundra, 45, arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

“On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused," he said.

“We will probe the Raj Kundra case and find out is there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the official said. Further investigation is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here