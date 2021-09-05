Politics Gathers Momentum for Pipili Bypoll to Be Held on September 30; Results on October 3

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced long-pending bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district, Odisha, on September 30. The counting of votes and results will be declared on October 3. The election process will be completed on October 5.

The last date of filing nomination papers has been scheduled on September 13 and will be scrutinised on September 14. The candidatures can be withdrawn on September 16.

State chief electoral officer Sushil Kumar Lohani said, “In view of a possible third wave, all instructions issued by the ECI will be applicable during the forthcoming bypoll. Road shows are not allowed during any political campaign. No road show, motorcycle and cycle rallies will be allowed. Door-to-door campaign will be allowed with five persons, including the candidates and their representatives.” Campaigning will end by the evening of September 27. He further said full vaccination of voters is mandatory, and those who have Covid-19 symptoms will cast their vote in the end.

Sumant Kar, deputy district electoral officer, said all instructions issued by the ECI will be applicable in the bypoll. “We will recheck the functioning of EVMs. In case of any problem, it will be rectified. We will try our level best to conduct the bypoll with transparency.”

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy last October and was scheduled to be held on April 17. The date was withdrawn after the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid-19, three days ahead of the polls. The bye-election was later deferred indefinitely due to second wave of Covid-19.

The ruling BJD has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy, the son of Pradeep Maharathy, while BJP nominated Ashrit Pattnaik and Congress announced the name of Biswakeshan Harichandan Mohapatra for the bypoll.

Rudra Pratap Maharathy, BJD MLA candidate, said, “We will follow the Covid-19 guidelines strictly during the election campaign. We have expectation that voters will bless me and our party and we will win the election.”

Focusing on development, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP, said the party has been working on the ground, and providing “smart city facilities” is what they aim for.

Congress’ Mohapatra said party workers and leaders were working together to win. All ECI guidelines will be “strictly” followed.

(With additional inputs from Mahesh Nanda and Manoj Jena)

