1-min read

Politics in Madhya Pradesh Infected by Coronavirus, Says Kamal Nath

The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Politics in Madhya Pradesh Infected by Coronavirus, Says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Politics in Madhya Pradesh has been infected by the coronavirus, Chief Minister Kamal Nath quipped on Friday in the backdrop of crisis faced by his government following resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.

The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.

"The coronavirus to yahan politics me hai...baad me dekha jayega (the coronavirus is here in politics... will see later)," Nath said when asked about threat of the viral infection in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.

The Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple its government in the state, a claim stoutly rejected by the opposition party.

Amid the ongoing political crisis, Nath called on Tandon and submitted a three-page letter alleging horse-trading by the BJP.

After former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, 22 party MLAs, including six ministers - most of them said to be his supporters - resigned from the assembly, pushing the Nath government in major crisis.

