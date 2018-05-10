English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poll Pulse Mangalore: Battling the 'Pub Attack' Taboo
This election season, Mangalore is fighting more than just a political battle. Some in this port city are also trying to fight the 'pub attack' stigma attached to their home town.
Mangalore: This election season, Mangalore is fighting more than just a political battle. Some in this port city are also trying to fight the 'pub attack' stigma attached to their home town.
Ten years ago, Pramod Muthalik and his goons were seen to have attacked the pub- goers at a popular pub. Since then the city has been fighting to shrug off that image.
It is a city that handles 75 percent of India's coffee and cashew exports and is home to a the most literate population in India.
Unfortunately, a city with such a rich and pluralistic culture has become synonymous with the crazy antics of the right wing fringe group Sri Ram Sene and its chief Pramod Muthalik.
A decade after that attack terrorised Mangalore, a simple act of holding hands can still get you into trouble. A student was beaten up for posing with his female classmates. A muslim man was stripped and tied to a pole for speaking to a Hindu girl. The act was captured on camera by Bajrang Dal and circulated on WhatsApp.
But there is a group of professionals which is fighting it back. They are educated youth who have decided to stay back in Mangalore and work here.
CNN-News18's Shreya Dhoundial engaged these young minds in a free-wheeling conversation on the city's famous Tannerbhavi beach.
