Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi at His Delhi Residence

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal are also present at the meeting.

There is speculation that the meeting will discuss strategy for the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

The meeting also comes amid reports of infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of the state elections due early next year. The Congress high command has been making efforts for days to allay tension between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who have been at loggerheads with each other. The central party leadership had also constituted a panel to resolve the Punjab crisis.

