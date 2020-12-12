News18 Logo

Polling Begins for Goa's Zilla Panchayat Elections on 48 Seats
1-MIN READ

Polling Begins for Goa's Zilla Panchayat Elections on 48 Seats

Representative Image

Representative Image

A total of 7,91,814 voters are eligible to cast their vote during the election that will decide the fate of 200 candidates in 48 out of the total 50 ZP constituencies in the state.

Polling for 48 Zilla Panchayat (ZP) constituencies in Goa began at 8 am on Saturday. Voters could be seen queuing up at the polling booths across the state as soon as the process began.

A total of 7,91,814 voters are eligible to cast their vote during the election that will decide the fate of 200 candidates in 48 out of the total 50 ZP constituencies in the state. In one of the constituencies, the election has been countermanded due to death of a candidate, while in another a BJP candidate has got elected unopposed.

”Early voters came out in large numbers and they queued up before polling stations right from 8 am to exercise their franchise,” a senior police official said. BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols.


