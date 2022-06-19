Polling Begins for Haryana's 46 Municipal Bodies in 1290 Booths

Polling to Haryana’s 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils is underway, officials said on Sunday. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, they said. The results will be declared on June 22.

While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance as well as the Aam Aadmi Party are fighting the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen have entered the fray as independents.

According to officials, polling is being held for the seats of president and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

There are a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils, they said, adding that there are 12.60 lakh registered voters, out of which 6,63,870 are male, 5,96,095 female and 35 are transgender voters.

A total of 1,290 polling booths have been set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 are ‘sensitive’ and 235 are ‘hyper-sensitive’ booths. Officials said 6,450 polling staff, 82 duty magistrates and 7,087 police officers and employees have been appointed at these polling booths.

There are 432 wards in 28 municipalities. A total of 5,70,208 voters, out of which 3,01,677 are male, 2,68,517 female and 14 are transgender can vote. A total of 671 polling booths have been set up for the municipality elections, out of which 144 are ‘sensitive’ and 92 are ‘vulnerable’.

A total of 3,355 polling staff, 69 duty magistrates and 5,206 police officers and employees have been deployed at these polling booths. Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the provision of face masks and sanitizers has also been made at each polling station, officials added.

