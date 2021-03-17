Poll Rallies, Cricket Matches and Lax Attitude: Here's What Led to Covid Resurgence in Gujarat

Till recently only a few coronavirus cases were being reported in Gujarat. As life started returning to normal after months of pandemic-induced lockdown, more infections were being registered. Local body elections and cricket matches further led to the resurgence and the state now has more than 900 new cases.

The state had 41 active cases on March 27, 2020, and in just two months, the number rose to 6,936. On September 26, the total active cases stood at 16,463.

Ahead of the November 3 bypolls to eight constituencies, the tally had started to fall. Two days before the elections, on November 1, the total number of active cases in the state were 12,811, a 40 per cent reduction in figures that what it was in September. Soon after, the cases again started to rise with Diwali festivities, and on November 30, the total number of active cases rose to 14,970.

The Gujarat government then imposed night curfew and within days the cases started falling. On January 1, 2021, the total number of active cases stood at 9,663.

On 17 February, Gujarat had the least active cases at 1,703 and this was the biggest decline after the peak. However, local body elections were held on 21 and 28 February. Rallies ahead of the elections saw large gatherings and this led to another spike. On March 16, Gujarat reported a total of 954 new infections and this took the total number of active cases in the state to 4,966. This means there has been a three-time increase in active cases within a month. Most of the new infections were from Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Besides elections rallies and presence of thousands during cricket matches at the newly renamed Narendra Modi stadium, people becoming lax about guidelines wearing masks and maintaining adequate distance at public places added to the crisis.

Cases Go Up by 250%

On February 23, when results of the municipal elections were announced, Ahmedabad city had only 69 active cases, which now stands at 241 – a 250 per cent increase.

Night curfew in four cities

The government has now imposed night curfews four cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. Initially, the curfew was from 12am, but later it was extended from 10pm to 6am.

Parks Out of Bound, Again

As the number of the COVID-19 cases rise, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to shut doors of all 250 parks across the city. Other stringent orders have also been passed to avoid crowding and police have been directed to act strictly against violators.