Polluters Slapped with Over Rs 30.94 Lakh in Penalties in a Week in Noida

The action included major penalties worth Rs 50,000 on a coal depot and two entities that had kept construction material uncovered, the authority said.

Noida (UP): The Noida Authority on Friday said it has issued penalties worth Rs 1.32 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here. The action included major penalties worth Rs 50,000 on a coal depot and two entities that had kept construction material uncovered, the authority said.

The authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 30.94 lakh since last Saturday on entities adding to air pollution, according to .


